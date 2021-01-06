Dr. Dre suffers brain aneurysm, in ICU: report

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Dr. Dre has suffered a brain aneurysm, according to TMZ.

The 55-year-old music mogul was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles Monday. He remains “stable” and “lucid” in the hospital Tuesday, TMZ reports.

He posted on Instagram thanking people for their well wishes.

“I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon,” he said.

Born Andre Romelle Young, Dr. Dre started his career as a member of the World Class Wreckin’ Cru before founding rap group N.W.A. He released his first solo album, “The Chronic,” in 1992. He later went on to focus on production, working with rappers including Snoop Dogg, 2Pac and Kendrick Lamar.

Cedars-Sinai did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Several musicians and friends took to social media Tuesday to show their support for Dr. Dre.

“Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre,” Ice Cube wrote on Twitter.

LL Cool J told fans: “Dre is recovering nicely.”

🥺Prayers up for Dr. Dre and his family for healing & Strength over his mind & body🙏🏾 https://t.co/WI4k3d9U4w — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 6, 2021

PRAYERS UP FOR DR DRE 💔 — G-Eazy (@G_Eazy) January 6, 2021

I didn’t want this to be my first tweet of 2021 but I had to stop working just to say I just prayed for Dr. Dre and his family.



Me and my family are with you — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) January 6, 2021

