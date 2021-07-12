Drake Bell of ‘Drake and Josh’ to be sentenced on charges for crimes against a child

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Jared Drake Bell, who played Drake in the Nickelodeon TV show “Drake and Josh” is scheduled to be sentenced Monday on multiple charges related to crimes against a child.

Bell, 34, pled guilty on June 23 to attempted child endangering, which is a 4th-degree felony, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, which is a 1st-degree misdemeanor.

His sentencing range is probation to two years in prison.

The charges stem from an incident in Cleveland on December 1, 2017 when Bell was scheduled to play the Odeon Concert Club. A 15-year-old girl filed a police report in Canada in 2018 regarding a situation with Bell she says happened that night.

The investigation revealed that months leading up to the concert, Bell allegedly sent the victim inappropriate social media messages.

However, the prosecutor’s office says at that concert, “Bell violated his duty of care and, in doing so, created a risk of harm to the victim.”

Canadian authorities contacted Cleveland law enforcement after the 15-year-old came forward. The Cleveland Division of Police investigated the allegations, which led to the charges.

NewsNation affiliate WJW learned that several years prior to the alleged incident, Bell and the child had established a relationship.

Bell had been out on a $2,500 personal bond since his arraignment on June 3. Bell was asked to submit DNA, which is a standard practice in Ohio.

The teen is expected to give a statement at Bell’s sentencing which is scheduled for 12 p.m. CT.

Bell, also a singer, began acting as a child, but was catapulted to stardom as a teen with Nickelodeon’s “The Amanda Show” and later “Drake & Josh,” which debuted on the channel in January 2004. The final episode aired in September 2007. Bell and co-star Josh Peck also starred in two “Drake & Josh” movies.

Since then, Bell has done voiceover work and released multiple musical albums. He has performed under the name Drake Campana in his music career.