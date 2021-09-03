LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 04: Drake attends the LA Premiere Of HBO’s “Euphoria” at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — After much anticipation, Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy was finally released Friday.

Fans have been buzzing since the album finally dropped around 2 a.m. ET. Online, fans reacted to the album’s star-studded list of collaborators and lyrical name-drops and sounded off on their favorite tracks.

CERTIFIED LOVER BOY

AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE https://t.co/4nRngO8hDT — Drizzy (@Drake) September 3, 2021

Following its release, CLB and Lil Wayne, who partnered with Drake and Rick Ross on the album track “You Only Live Twice,” were trending on social media.

One of the hottest talking points was the possible namecheck for #Ayesha on the track “Race My Mind.” It’s left man pondering whether Drizzy is referencing Ayesa Curry, the wife of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

Steph didn’t seem to be upset; he was there to tweet his applause.

Originally expected to be released back in January, Certified Lover Boy is Drake’s sixth studio effort since 2018’s “Scorpion.” The album features 21 tracks with appearances from Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, 21 Savage, Future, Ty Dolla Sign, Young Thug and Kid Cudi.

Take a look at some fans’ reactions to CLB on Twitter below.

