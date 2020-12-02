Drake’s scented candle line includes one that smells like himself

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Get a whiff of this! Drake is dropping a line of scented candles, including one that smells like the Grammy Award-winning rapper.

Drake’s new Better World Fragrance House is partnering with e-commerce clothing company Revolve to debut the line this holiday season.

Revolve’s website shows the candles come in five scents, four of which cost $48 each. But one, called “Carby Musk,” is the personal fragrance Drake wears.

The rapper’s scent — which carries notes of musk, ambers, cashmere, suede and velvet — is selling for $80.

According to Revolve, Drake’s project was inspired by the album “Live in Eugene” by reggae band Midnite.