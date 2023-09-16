Drew Barrymore faces backlash for resuming talk show amid strikes

FILE – Drew Barrymore appears at the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on March 19, 2023, in Washington. Barrymore will host the National Book Awards, where Oprah Winfrey will be a guest speaker. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)

(NewsNation) — Drew Barrymore, the actress and television host, finds herself in the midst of controversy following her decision to resume her daytime talk show amidst ongoing strikes within the entertainment industry.

The move ignited strong reactions from politicians, writers, and social media users.

The strike within the entertainment industry has taken a significant toll, with television and film production grinding to a halt due to demands for better working conditions, fair pay, and improved benefits for industry professionals.

While many celebrities and industry insiders have voiced their support for the striking workers, Barrymore’s decision to continue her daytime talk show has raised eyebrows and drawn criticism.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the congresswoman known for her advocacy on various social and political issues, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express her disapproval of Barrymore’s decision.

“I don’t support people who break picket lines,” she said.

Barrymore was dropped as host of the upcoming National Book Awards ceremony, a day after her talk show taped its first episode since the strike began.

A public apology was issued by Barrymore and the show’s producers after it was revealed that writers had been working without a contract during the strike.

“I deeply apologize to writers. I deeply apologize to unions,” she said.

Barrymore defended her decision on social media.

“I fully understand that there are so many reasons why this is so complex, and I just want everyone to know my intentions have never been in a place to upset or hurt anyone,” she said. “That’s not who I am. I’ve been through so many ups and downs in my life — and this is one of them.”

The apology, while an attempt at damage control, has faced mixed reactions.