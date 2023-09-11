Drew Barrymore to resume filming talk show despite strike

FILE – Drew Barrymore appears at the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on March 19, 2023, in Washington. Barrymore will host the National Book Awards, where Oprah Winfrey will be a guest speaker. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)

(NewsNation) — “The Drew Barrymore Show” will resume filming new episodes, requiring the crew and writers to cross a picket line as the Writers Guild of America continues a strike that began in May.

Barrymore defended her decision on Instagram, noting that her show ceased production before the strike began and was technically never struck. Barrymore had previously offered support for striking writers but said the show was bigger than just herself.

“I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience,” she wrote.

While some talk shows have resumed filming without writers, many daytime talk shows have relied on reruns during the WGA strike.

It’s not clear if the decision will have any impact on guests. The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists has been striking as well and both unions have supported each other.

The WGA plans to picket outside the studio as filming resumes, and while SAG-AFTRA members are allowed to appear on talk shows as long as they don’t discuss any work related to Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers productions. However, some may still be reluctant to cross a picket line.