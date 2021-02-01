Dustin Diamond, known for role as Screech in ‘Saved by the Bell,’ dead at 44

(NewsNation Now) — Original “Saved by the Bell” star Dustin Diamond has died after three-week fight with cancer, his agent Roger Paul confirmed to NewsNation Monday. He was 44.

Diamond, best known for playing Screech on the hit ’90s sitcom, was hospitalized at the beginning of the year in Florida. His team disclosed he had cancer shortly after.

“Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful,” Paul said in a statement.

“Saved by the Bell” aired from 1989 to 1993, and its spinoffs included “Saved by the Bell: The College Years” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” both of which Diamond starred in. A sequel was launched on Peacock this fall featuring many from the original cast, including Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar. Diamond was not included.

“Dustin was a humorous and high-spirited individual whose greatest passion was to make others laugh. He was able to sense and feel other peoples’ emotions to such a length that he was able to feel them too — a strength and a flaw, all in one,” wrote Paul.

Diamond has been sued several times for delinquent taxes and in foreclosure proceedings for missing mortgage payments. He has appeared on reality TV shows, made a sex tape and produced a tell-all documentary on Lifetime TV called “The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story.” In 2015, he was sentenced to serve 4 months in jail for his part in a Wisconsin barroom stabbing.

Dustin also starred in a handful of reality television series including the 5th season of “Celebrity Fit Club,” “The Weakest Link” and “Celebrity Boxing 2.” In December 2013, Diamond appeared on an episode of OWN’s “Where Are They Now?” and became a house member in the 12th season of “Celebrity Big Brother.”

“Dustin Diamond was a character in and of himself: an unpredictable spitfire who always left us shocked, but never left us bored,” Paul said. “We are thankful he trusted us enough to share his genuine, authentic self with our team. We wish you knew him in the way that we did.”

