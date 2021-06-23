Elton John announces remaining tour dates for final shows

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Honoree Elton John accepts the iHeartRadio Icon Award onstage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Elton John has announced the final dates for his farewell tour, which includes stops at big stadiums in the U.S.

“Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” will visit Frankfurt, Germany, on May 27, 2022 and will make several stops throughout Europe, including Milan, Liverpool and Paris.

John also announced dates in North America, kicking off those shows on July 15, 2022, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

He will also perform at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Soldier Field in Chicago; Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta; Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee; and Minute Maid Park in Houston.

John will wrap the North American trek with two shows at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 19 and 20, 2022.

In 2023 he will play in New Zealand and Australia before wrapping up the tour.

The tour’s conclusion was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. It originally began in 2018.

He announced the final dates with a video message.

It is with great excitement that I announce the final dates for my award-winning Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour in North America and Europe.



It is with great excitement that I announce the final dates for my award-winning Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour in North America and Europe.

“I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way preforming at my very best with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing places that have meant so much to me throughout my career,” said John.

All concert dates are listed on Elton John’s website, Tickets go on sale June 30.