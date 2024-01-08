The King is back: Elvis hologram show to premiere in London

This 1972 photo shows Elvis Presley, the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, during a performance. (AP Photo, file)

(NewsNation) — The King of Rock and Roll is coming to London thanks to artificial intelligence and holographic technology.

Elvis Presley may have died in 1977 (despite conspiracy theories to the contrary) but concert-goers will have a chance to see him perform in what is being called an “immersive concert experience.”

The show will premiere in London in November 2024, with plans for shows in Las Vegas, Tokyo and Berlin as well.

The experience will include traveling through Elvis’ life story, according to those behind the concert, and was created using still images, live footage and home video combined with holographic technology and AI.

Elvis changed the landscape of music, creating hysteria among young fans with his hip-swiveling dance moves that scandalized 1950s audiences. He’s often credited with inventing rock and roll, his musical legacy combining influences from country, blues and gospel.

But Elvis’ legacy isn’t without criticism, with later critics noting that he profited off of songs using musical influences from Black artists who struggled in a white-dominated industry and culture. The then 24-year-old singer also met and began dating his future wife Priscilla when she was just 14.

The show follows the success of a virtual tour by Swedish band ABBA.