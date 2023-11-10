Empire State Building lit in black and yellow in honor of Wu-Tang Clan

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Empire State Building was lit up in black and yellow Thursday night in honor of the 30th anniversary of Wu-Tang Clan’s first album “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).”

Group members RZA, GZA, Method Man, Masta Killa, Cappadonna, Ghostface Killah, U-God and DJ Mathematics were at the lighting ceremony on the 86th floor Observatory at 2 p.m., organizers said.

The group has released seven gold and platinum studio albums worldwide and is known for its popular songs like “C.R.E.A.M” and “Protect Ya Neck.” 

