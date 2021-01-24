Entertainers, lawmakers praise and mourn Larry King

(NewsNation Now) — Celebrities and interview subjects, from Bill Clinton to Oprah Winfrey, are mourning the death of Larry King. His broadcast interviews with world leaders, movie stars, and ordinary Joes helped define American conversation for a half-century. King died Saturday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at age 87.

On social media, King was remembered by a number of figures and fans, including Jimmy Kimmel, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and Albert Brooks.

“I enjoyed my 20+ interviews with Larry King over the years. He had a great sense of humor and a genuine interest in people. He gave a direct line to the American people and worked hard to get the truth for them, with questions that were direct but fair. Farewell, my friend,” former President Bill Clinton wrote on Twitter.

NewsNation anchor and former colleague Ashleigh Banfield reflected on her time with the broadcasting legend at CNN.

“He just loomed large over that network even after he left,” said Banfield. “He really was iconic — not just to Americans who waited every night to see who Larry is going to have on — but he was also iconic to the rest of us when I was at CNN. My colleagues, we felt his presence even after he left.”

“It was always a treat to sit at your table. And hear your stories. Thank you Larry King,” Oprah Winfrey tweeted.

“He was one of a kind! May he Rest In Peace. #LarryKing,” singer Barbra Streisand wrote on Twitter.

“When I was a young morning DJ, I listened to Larry King’s overnight radio show every night on my way to work. He was one of the greats and I am glad to have known him ‘Bethesda, Maryland you’re on the air…,’” talk show host Jimmy Kimmel tweeted.

“I’ve known Larry King since I arrived in LA 42 years ago. Larry King Live changed CNN in the 80s blending entertainment with news & I loved being on the show,” former NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson wrote on Twitter. “Larry was one of the best interviewers on TV. Always well prepared, asked intelligent questions, & always made the interviews fun, serious, & entertaining!”

“Larry King was a Brooklyn boy who become a newsman who interviewed the newsmakers. He conducted over 50,000 interviews that informed Americans in a clear and plain way,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted. “New York sends condolences to his family and many friends.”

“R.I.P. Larry King. I loved his all night radio show in the 80’s. You could call in at 1 in the morning and just riff for hours. His radio show made a great opening for Lost In America. Rest easy Larry,” actor Albert Brooks tweeted.

