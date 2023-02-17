Alan Gilbert extends contract with Hamburg orchestra to ’29

NEW YORK (AP) — Alan Gilbert agreed Friday to a five-year contract extension as chief conductor of the Elbphilharmonie Orchestra in Hamburg, Germany, a deal that runs through the 2028-29 season.

The New Yorker, who turns 56 on Feb. 23, became the orchestra’s chief conductor the 2019-20 season.

Gilbert also is music director of the Royal Swedish Opera, conductor laureate of the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra and principal guest conductor of the Tokyo Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra.

Gilbert was music director of the New York Philharmonic from 2009-10 through 2016-17. He is a son of former New York Philharmonic violinists Yoko Takebe and Michael Gilbert.