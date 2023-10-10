Chris Colfer’s new book series for young people will launch in 2024

This cover image released by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers shows “Roswell Johnson Saves the World” by Chris Colfer, releasing on June 4. (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The hero of Chris Colfer’s next book series is no ordinary boy.

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers announced Tuesday that the actor and million-selling author is working on “Roswell Johnson Saves the World,” which the publisher calls a space fantasy that “combines the heart-pounding action of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’” and “thrilling real-world science.” The title character is an 11-year-old named for the city in New Mexico where mysterious debris found in 1947 led to conspiracy theories about alien life, which the boy himself will learn about first-hand.

“Roswell Johnson Saves the World” is scheduled for publication on June 4, 2024.

“I’ve never had so much fun writing a book,” Colfer said in a statement. “These characters had me laughing out loud and I spent hours researching everything from astronomy to entomology. After reading about Roswell’s adventures through space, I hope my young readers are as fascinated by science and our galaxy as I am. To quote the book, ‘Curiosity will fuel your imagination and take you places the fastest spaceship could never reach.’”

Colfer, who became famous for his Golden Globe-winning role as Kurt Hummel in “Glee,” is known to readers for such best-selling series as “The Land of Stories” and “Tale of Magic.”