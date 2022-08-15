Beverly Hills, 90210 actress, Denise Dowse, dies at age 64

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 09: Actress Denise Dowse arrives at the 31st Annual People’s Choice Awards in the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on January 9, 2005 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Actress and director Denise Dowse has died, her sister Tracey confirmed to CNN Sunday. She was 64.

“With a heavy heart I have to announce her passing away,” Tracey said in a statement to the news outlet. “I am so proud to have been her sister. She lit up the stage and screen. She knew how to dance in life and see the joy. Something we can all learn from.”

Tracey also shared the news via Denise’s Instagram.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life. I will provide, at a later time, her Celebration of Life, information,” she wrote.

Dowse was a daytime television titian, having appeared in iconic programs of significant culural impact, such as “Beverly Hills, 90210”, where, for 10 years, she played Vice-Principal Yvonne Teasley and most recently in Issa Rae‘s “Insecure” as Molly Carter’s (Yvonne Orji) therapist.

In addition to acting, Denise also worked behind the camera, directing “Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story” as well as plays for the Negro Ensemble Company and for the Amazing Grace Conservatory.

Other roles you might have seen Denise include the television shows “Charmed,” “Girlfriends,” “The West Wing” and “Law and Order”, as well as small roles in the films,”Ray”, “Pleasantville” and “Bio-Dome,” according to IMDB.