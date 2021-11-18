Duchess of Sussex gets goofy on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show

In this photo released by Warner Bros., Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, appears during a taping of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Michael Rozman/Warner Bros. via AP)

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — It was the Meghan hour Thursday on the talk show of her friend, Ellen DeGeneres, as the Duchess of Sussex helped welcome a special guest, hit the studio lot to prank vendors and said she’ll be cooking Thanksgiving dinner herself.

“I love to cook. We’ll be home and just sort of relax and settle in,” Meghan said of her second Thanksgiving in California with Prince Harry and, now, their two kids.

Meghan and DeGeneres, who met at a pet store more than a decade ago, chatted about Halloween (Archie was a dinosaur and baby Lili a skunk), and more serious issues like Meghan’s work to push for federal paid family leave. And she said Harry has taken nicely to the California lifestyle in Montecito, where Ellen is one of their neighbors.

“He loves it,” Meghan said. “We’re just happy.”

Meghan got Ellen-style goofy when she donned an earpiece so Ellen could tell her what to say and do as she perused the wares of three vendors on the studio lot. Meghan mewed in cat ears, devoured hot sauce on crackers like a chipmunk and held a huge crystal to her face — all after a pretend assistant told the trio of sellers to treat her just like everybody else. They could barely keep from laughing.

“Let Mommy taste some. My boo loves hot sauce,” Meghan told one seller with a table full of hot sauces. “Mommy wants some heat.”

Later on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Ellen and Meghan welcomed Brittany Starks, a Tennessee mother and hairdresser who gave back after being helped herself through hard times by braiding the hair of schoolchildren for free. Since, she has started a charity, A Twist of Greatness.

The show and philanthropy partner TisBest donated $20,000 to her cause. Meghan and Harry matched it with another $20,000.

“We were so touched by your story,” Meghan told Starks, giving her a hug.

Hilary Fordwich, a royals commentator, said the appearance was also about public relations.

“Meghan obviously is an actress. She was an actress. And so she did quite a really good acting job of being you know, your regular person. And what she was trying to do,” Fordwich said.

Fordwich also believes Markle may have needed good publicity after she had to formally apologize to the Court of Appeals for her alleged role in “Finding Freedom,” a flattering biographical portrayal — something she and Harry had previously denied.

“One could obviously imagine [Markle] is desperately trying to deflect from what’s happened in the U.K., which it doesn’t seem that any of the mainstream media, let alone any outlets in America is really publicized, which has been she has had to formally apologize to the Court of Appeals because she had to declare that she forgot she had collaborated with that book “Finding Freedom.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.