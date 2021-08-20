Family says country singer Tom T. Hall, who composed “Harper Valley P.T.A.,” has died at 85 Entertainment Headlines Posted: Aug 20, 2021 / 08:00 PM CDT | Updated: Aug 20, 2021 / 08:00 PM CDT NASHVILLE (AP) — Family says country singer Tom T. Hall, who composed “Harper Valley P.T.A.,” has died at 85. Trending on NewsNationNow.com What to do if you lost your COVID-19 vaccine card Video Icon Video Biden’s view of job comes into focus after Afghan collapse MLB parts with Topps after 70 years Should we be worried about another winter of COVID surges, lockdowns? Doctors weigh in Parents get coached on how to escape mask and vaccine rules Woman suffers ‘life-altering injuries’ after COVID-19 vaccine, teams up with Utah senator to demand answers Video Icon Video