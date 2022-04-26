Outgoing Times editor to lead fellowship for local probes

FILE – Dean Baquet, the executive editor, left, and Joe Kahn, managing editor, stand together in the newsroom at The New York Times headquarters, Friday, June 11, 2021 in New York. The New York Times has named Kahn as its new executive editor, replacing Baquet as leader of the storied paper’s newsroom. The Times said Kahn, who has been managing editor at the the paper since 2016, will assume his new role effective June 14. Baquet will remain at The Times but in a new position, the paper said in a news release Tuesday, April 19 .(Damon Winter/The New York Times via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Dean Baquet, outgoing executive editor of The New York Times, will lead a fellowship program focusing on local investigative journalism projects at the Times.

Baquet and a group of veteran investigative editors will guide journalists producing the efforts, which The Times will let news organizations in the affected areas co-publish or broadcast at no cost, the newspaper said on Tuesday.

Details on how many journalism fellows will be part of the program have yet to be announced.

The Times said last week that Baquet will be stepping down in June as he has reached 65, the age at which the newspaper’s leadership tenure traditionally ends. He’ll be replaced by his top deputy, Joseph Kahn.

The fellowship will help fill a need at a time when local and state journalism is declining for economic reasons. A.G. Sulzberger, the Times’ chairman and publisher, called it a “national tragedy.”

“I care deeply about investigative reporting,” Baquet said. “And I fear a future where there’s less of it as more and more news organizations have to cut back. I would love to have the chance to help train a new generation of investigators.”