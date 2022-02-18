‘Stranger Things’ creators hint at possible spinoff projects ‘within the world’ of the Netflix show

Along with Thursday’s announcement, Netflix released new posters depicting some of the settings from the upcoming fourth season of “Stranger Things.” (Netflix)

(NEXSTAR) – Here’s hoping the creators of “Stranger Things” are finally going to give us the Dustin-and-Steve spinoff we’re all clamoring for.

In an open letter published on Thursday, Matt and Ross Duffer — the brothers behind the hit Netflix series — hinted at multiple possible spinoffs after “Stranger Things” comes to its eventual end.

The Duffers also confirmed that the upcoming fourth season will be split into two parts, and the subsequent fifth season will be the show’s last.

“There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of ‘Stranger Things’; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes,” the brothers wrote. “But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down.

“As always, we are grateful for your patience and support.”

The Duffer Brothers remained mum on any further details, or whether any possible spinoffs would take the form of a series or a movie. In 2019, however, the Duffers had signed a multi-year “film and series overall deal” with Netflix to bring their future projects to the platform. At the time, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos hinted that at least some of those projects would not take place in the same “Stranger Things” universe.

“We can’t wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down,” Sarandos said.

In Thursday’s open letter, the Duffer Brothers also revealed that the “unprecedented length” of the upcoming fourth season necessitated that it be split into two “volumes,” the first debuting on May 27 and the second coming to Netflix on July 1.

“So that’s the good news,” they wrote. “It’s coming soon. And it’s bigger than ever.”