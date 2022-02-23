Take him to the pilot: Elton John OK after emergency landing

Elton John performs during the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at Smoothie King Center on January 19, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

(NewsNation Now) — His plane may have had to make an emergency landing on Tuesday, but Sir Elton John was still standing — and even able to perform at a concert later that night.

Less than an hour into his flight from the United Kingdom to New York, the system on the plane that powers the landing gear, flight controls, brakes and cargo doors failed at 10,000 feet.

The pilot went back to the U.K. airport and tried to land there twice, but had to abort both times because of 80 mile-per-hour winds.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene to help clear the runway for the emergency landing.

One witness told The Sun newspaper that the plane was being buffeted and couldn’t make it.

The pilot was able to successfully touch down on the third try.

John later said he was shaken by the ordeal, according to The Sun, but still made it to Madison Square Garden Tuesday night for the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. The concert had been postponed since April 2020.