On the screen: Eras tour coming to theaters

(NewsNation) — Fans who missed out on tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras tour may have had a cruel summer but they’re in luck after an announcement that “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” will be coming to theaters in October.

The release of the film’s official trailer may have Swifties packing their cardigans and shaking off the disappointment of missing out on the show that spanned all of Swift’s albums.

Tickets for the nearly three-hour show sold out quickly, with some going for thousands of dollars. The surge of fans trying to get seats for the show crashed Ticketmaster’s website, causing bad blood between the site and Swifties. The crash also sparked a Congressional hearing over concerns the company was using it’s market power to crush competition.

The movie version of the tour will be released Oct. 13, 2023, and run at least four times a day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at AMC Theaters. Tickets are currently on sale.

Prices will be set higher than a standard movie ticket, with adult seats going for $19.89, a nod to the upcoming release of “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” and child tickets will run $13.13, a reference to the singer’s favorite number.

Perhaps hoping to earn some good karma and avoid Ticketmaster’s fate, AMC announced it had taken measures to prevent a website crash from eager fans.

In addition to being a pop culture phenomenon, the Eras tour has also given an economic boost to cities across the country. The tour provided an estimated $5 billion to local economies as fans stayed in hotels, ate at restaurants, shopped at local stores and drank at local bars.

Swift concluded the tour in Mexico before announcing the movie. But it’s not over for Eras as the singer will soon embark on the European leg of her tour.