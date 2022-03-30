LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 06: Eric Church rehearses for the 57th Academy Of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM)

(NewsNation) — Just days before taking the stage, UNC super fan Eric Church has called off one of his upcoming concerts so he can watch the North Carolina Tar Heels play in the Final Four on Saturday. The move has sparked outrage among some of the country star’s fans on social media.

In an email message to his fans, known as the “Church Choir,” Church said he plans to cheer on the Tar Heels instead of perform at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. The venue has listed the Eric Church concert as “cancelled” on their website.

The North Carolina native wrote: “As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle over the years but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in the history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast’s dream.”

Church continued, “This is also the most selfish thing I’ve ever asked the Choir to do: to give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community. However, it’s the same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance.”

Still, the “Heart on Fire” singer’s message isn’t going over so well with the “Church Choir.”

Fans have expressed their disappointment, some questioning why Church scheduled his show during the Final Four weekend in the first place.

“If Eric Church is such a big UNC fan, why did he schedule a concert on the Final Four weekend? Did he assume they wouldn’t be playing? Doesn’t sound like a fan,” one Twitter user posted in part.

Jeff Hensley told NewsNation’s Markie Martin he had 20 tickets to the show for family and friends along with a flight for himself all the way from Ohio.

“I will never go to an Eric Church concert, ever. I’m not going to spend any money on him again, but it affects the way I think about Eric Church, for sure,” Hensley said.

According to the AT&T Center’s website, “all ticket buyers will be notified via email and will be refunded automatically.” Church’s The Gather Again Tour has a number of stops across the country throughout the end of August. San Antonio is not included on the list.