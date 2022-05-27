WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 04: Jay Leno performs at The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize tribute concert at DAR Constitution Hall on March 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — At 72, Jay Leno is busier than ever— and you can bet your life he’s having the time of his life.

These days, he’s focusing on his show, “You Bet Your Life with Jay Leno,” a comedy game show that reunited Leno with his “Tonight Show” pal Kevin Eubanks.

For Leno, the show is escapist television. It’s a bit like working in a comedy club, he said — except in this case, “You’re just dealing with the heckler one-on-one.”

“This is not Jeopardy, you don’t need to be a Mensa member to play this game,” Leno said. “But it really is just flying by the seat of your pants, and it’s a lot of fun.”

When he’s not filming the show, Leno is still doing stand-up regularly, and manning his collection of nearly 300 vintage and rare cars. But of all his roles — talk show host, stand-up comedian, and car collector — one still reigns supreme.

“Being a comedian is my favorite because that’s the one that got me here and keeps me here,” he said.