Fan convention Dragon Con roars back to life with COVID-19 modifications

ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — Despite many conventions and festivals back on hold because of the delta variant, Dragon Con is encouraging attendees to don their costumes and face coverings for a return to the annual fan gathering.

The convention is celebrating 35 years of elaborate costumes, celebrity panels and creative merchandise. The annual event typically brings tens of thousands of fans from across the southeast to Atlanta and is among the largest fan conventions in the country.

It will take place in multiple hotels and convention centers with a Saturday parade through downtown Atlanta featuring the best costumes. The event begins Sept. 2 and lasts through Sept. 6.

The annual parade is known to attract onlookers from across the region to see the elaborate tributes to all facets of pop culture. This year, parade attendance will be limited to those at the convention only, but interested fans can see it on YouTube.

COVID-19 will impact operations of the convention itself, as well. All attendees must be masked and either provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

In a video reminding attendees about the mask wearing requirement, organizers remarked “This year, as we continue to conquer the pandemic, we have more than just con crud to worry about. ”

For those still concerned about attending in person, a virtual version is available for $10 which gives fans access to the celebrity panels.

William Shatner and Zachary Levi are two of the biggest names expected to attend.