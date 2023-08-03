MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 31: Cardi B performs onstage during Universal Pictures Presents The Road To F9 Concert and Trailer Drop on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The woman who filed a police report against Cardi B after the performer threw a microphone into a Las Vegas crowd told officers the object injured her shoulder, according to a report obtained by NewsNation affiliate KLAS.

Video circulated online over the weekend after a TikTok user posted footage of the incident at Drai’s Beachclub on the Las Vegas Strip.

The clip shows the hip-hop performer onstage asking the audience to spray her with water when someone in the audience hurls liquid, splashing the rapper. Cardi B can be seen retaliating by throwing her microphone into the audience.

The victim, who is not the same person as the one who threw the drink at Cardi B, is identified as a 26-year-old woman. She said the microphone hit her in her shoulder, the report said.

“[The victim] reported that she is experiencing pain because of this incident and is going to go get medical attention after she returns home [Sunday],” the report said, listing the injury as an “apparent minor injury.”

Several other people whose names are redacted in the report said they recorded the incident.

The woman told police she was unable to complete a police report on Saturday due to the very large crowd in attendance.

Police had not made any arrests nor had they issued any citations as of Wednesday.

FILE – Cardi B appears at the 5th annual Diamond Ball benefit gala in New York on Sept. 12, 2019.

The microphone in question was up for auction with bids reaching more than $90,000.

The auction for the Shure Axient microphone ends next Tuesday. The seller identifies himself as Scott, owner of The Wave, an audio company that he says works with Las Vegas nightclubs.

“This is the mic that has been seen all over the country flying into the crowd after Cardi was splashed with some liquid,” the eBay listing said.

The seller said he tested the microphone and that it still works.