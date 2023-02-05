Fans raise concerns over Ticketmaster before Beyonce ticket drop

(NewsNation) — Ticketmaster is under close watch ahead of the the upcoming sale of Beyonce‘s world tour tickets. Fans have raised concerns about the platform’s ability to handle the ticket demand.

After coming under fire for its handling of Taylor Swift concert tickets, Ticketmaster faced bipartisan criticism, prompting a Senate Judiciary Committee probe into the sale of tickets.

Currently, Ticketmaster will only be selling tickets to those who have been pre-verified based on dynamic pricing, the same system used for the sale of Taylor Swift tickets.

