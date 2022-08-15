FBI: Alec Baldwin pulled trigger in deadly ‘Rust’ shooting

(NewsNation) — The latest FBI forensic report shows that the .45 colt caliber used in the fatal shooting on the “Rust” movie set could not have been fired without pulling the trigger.

Alec Baldwin, however, told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos “the trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger.” Baldwin also said he believed he was handling a “cold gun” — meaning one without any live ammunition.

And while the report does not provide proof of any intent or suggest that the incident was anything other than a tragic accident, it does call Baldwin’s credibility into question.

If his insistence that he did not pull the trigger is not true, one could speculate that other parts of his statement should be put under the microscope, as well.

Regardless of his claim, the fact remains that cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot on the set, killing her, and that film director Joel Souza was wounded.

In a statement, an attorney for Baldwin, said: “This is the third time the New Mexico authorities have found that Alec Baldwin had no authority or knowledge of the allegedly unsafe conditions on the set, that he was told by the person in charge of safety on the set that the gun was ‘cold,’ and believed the gun was safe.”