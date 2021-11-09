One of the youngest injured in the chaos was 9-year-old, Ezra Blount. He is in an induced coma with brain injuries after he fell from his father’s shoulders as the crowd surged during the festival. Ezra was trampled by the crowd.
Lola Lingos and her friend Grace Williams were two of the estimated 50,000 people in attendance at Astroworld, Videos taken by friends show Lingos being crushed by the crowd.
“We couldn’t give over the fence. I had to have a guy pick me up and throw me over the fence onto the ground,” said Lingos.”I think I didn’t even land on my feet. I had to have somebody literally pick my whole body up and throw me to get out.”
The pair said they saw three lifeless bodies and no medics in the area to help.
“Everybody was screaming stop the show, stop,” Lingos said. “Nobody was doing anything, like everybody was trying to stop it but nothing was happening.”
Williams said that teenagers were the ones performing CPR because there were no medics to help.
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner has defended how long it took for the concert to be called off after the first signs of trouble. The police chief said his department immediately notified concert organizers after noticing that attendees were “going down.” The event was called off 40 minutes later after discussions that included the fire department and NRG Park officials.
“You cannot just close when you’ve got 50,000 — over 50,000 — individuals, OK?” Finner said. “We have to worry about rioting — riots — when you have a group that’s that young.”
Houston Police Department spokeswoman Jodi Silva declined to comment on questions about whether its close involvement in the event created a conflict or if it considered handing the probe off to an outside agency. Such decisions are often made in investigations like police shootings.
The police department’s probe would be separate from any independent investigation ordered by County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Harris County’s top elected official, according to Rafael Lemaitre, a spokesman for the county judge’s office. Hidalgo hasn’t decided who would conduct such an independent review or how it would be done, Lemaitre said Monday.
The dead, according to friends and family members, included a 14-year-old high school student, a 16-year-old girl who loved dancing and a 21-year-old engineering student at the University of Dayton. The youngest was 14, the oldest 27.
On Monday, Variety reported that Scott will be issuing refunds to all attendees of the festival and he wouldn’t be performing at an upcoming Las Vegas festival this weekend.