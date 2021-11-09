Videos and pictures in this story are graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

HOUSTON (NewsNation Now) — The FBI has joined a criminal investigation into what caused the pandemonium at the sold-out Astroworld festival in Houston that left at least eight people dead and dozens injured.

City officials Tuesday were in the early stages of investigating what caused the chaos as a prominent local official called for a separate, independent review of the tragedy.

Both the city’s police and fire departments were deeply involved in the safety measures for the festival, playing key roles in crowd control measures, on-site security staffing and the emergency response. The police chief even says he met with headliner Travis Scott before the show.

One of the youngest injured in the chaos was 9-year-old, Ezra Blount. He is in an induced coma with brain injuries after he fell from his father’s shoulders as the crowd surged during the festival. Ezra was trampled by the crowd.

Lola Lingos and her friend Grace Williams were two of the estimated 50,000 people in attendance at Astroworld, Videos taken by friends show Lingos being crushed by the crowd.

“We couldn’t give over the fence. I had to have a guy pick me up and throw me over the fence onto the ground,” said Lingos.”I think I didn’t even land on my feet. I had to have somebody literally pick my whole body up and throw me to get out.”

The pair said they saw three lifeless bodies and no medics in the area to help.

“Everybody was screaming stop the show, stop,” Lingos said. “Nobody was doing anything, like everybody was trying to stop it but nothing was happening.”

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The crowd watches and dances as Travis Scott performs at Astroworld Festival at NRG park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 in Houston. Several people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the music festival while Scott was performing. Officials declared a “mass casualty incident” just after 9 p.m. Friday during the festival where an estimated 50,000 people were in attendance, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña told reporters at a news conference. (Jamaal Ellis/Houston Chronicle via AP)

The crowd watches as Travis Scott performs at Astroworld Festival at NRG park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 in Houston. Several people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the music festival while Scott was performing. Officials declared a “mass casualty incident” just after 9 p.m. Friday during the festival where an estimated 50,000 people were in attendance, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña told reporters at a news conference. (Jamaal Ellis/Houston Chronicle via AP)

The crowd watches as Travis Scott performs at Astroworld Festival at NRG park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 in Houston. Several people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the music festival while Scott was performing. Officials declared a “mass casualty incident” just after 9 p.m. Friday during the festival where an estimated 50,000 people were in attendance, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña told reporters at a news conference. (Jamaal Ellis/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Festival goers are seen rushing into the VIP area prior to Travis Scott performing during day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. Several people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the music festival while Scott was performing. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Security walks around the NRG lots where Astroworld was held the night before in Houston on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Several people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the music festival while Travis Scott was performing Friday night. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

This still image taken from a cell phone video provided by Gabe Casey, fans attending a performance by rapper Travis Scott, shout to people to “back up” during the Astroworld music festival, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Authorities say several people are dead and many others hurt after the crowd at the Houston music festival surged toward the stage, triggering a panic. (Gabe Casey via AP)

A drone image shows the stage area at Astroworld on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 in Houston. Several people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the music festival while Travis Scott was performing Friday night. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Flowers lie against the south fence surrounding the Astroworld festival grounds as festival attendants, from left, Andrew Diaz, Brandon Beauval, Joshua Robinson and Billy Nasser walk by the day after several people died and scores were injured during a concert the night before at NRG Park, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Williams said that teenagers were the ones performing CPR because there were no medics to help.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner has defended how long it took for the concert to be called off after the first signs of trouble. The police chief said his department immediately notified concert organizers after noticing that attendees were “going down.” The event was called off 40 minutes later after discussions that included the fire department and NRG Park officials.

“You cannot just close when you’ve got 50,000 — over 50,000 — individuals, OK?” Finner said. “We have to worry about rioting — riots — when you have a group that’s that young.”

Houston Police Department spokeswoman Jodi Silva declined to comment on questions about whether its close involvement in the event created a conflict or if it considered handing the probe off to an outside agency. Such decisions are often made in investigations like police shootings.

The police department’s probe would be separate from any independent investigation ordered by County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Harris County’s top elected official, according to Rafael Lemaitre, a spokesman for the county judge’s office. Hidalgo hasn’t decided who would conduct such an independent review or how it would be done, Lemaitre said Monday.

The dead, according to friends and family members, included a 14-year-old high school student, a 16-year-old girl who loved dancing and a 21-year-old engineering student at the University of Dayton. The youngest was 14, the oldest 27.

On Monday, Variety reported that Scott will be issuing refunds to all attendees of the festival and he wouldn’t be performing at an upcoming Las Vegas festival this weekend.