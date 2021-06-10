Final episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ airs tonight

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Caitlin Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 on February 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — It’s time to say goodbye to “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

The final episode of the E! network show airs at 8 p.m. ET Thursday.

Cameras have been following the Kardashian-Jenner family for 14 years, creating 20 seasons of the show.

It first aired in 2007. Since then, there have been several spin-offs including “Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami.”

Kim Kardashian announced the show was ending last year on Instagram.

In the post Kardashian said in part, “We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

The famous family will be back with a Hulu streaming show.