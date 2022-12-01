‘Firefly Lane’: Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke on new season

(NewsNation) — Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, stars of “Firefly Lane,” join “Morning in America” to discuss careers, life, friendship and their hit show.

Based on the novel of the same name, “Firefly Lane” follows the lives of two girls across 30 years. Two best friends, Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) navigate life, love and careers through the changing decades. The first season reached 49 million viewers, with the second coming to Netflix on Dec. 2.

Heigl rose to fame as Dr. Izzie Stevens on the hit medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” and went on to work on popular titles such as “27 Dresses,” “Knocked Up” and “Suits.” Chalke also made a name for herself on the medical comedy drama show “Scrubs” playing Elliot Reid, and went on to star in several films and TV shows.