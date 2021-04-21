Five years after the death of Prince, fans gather at his Paisley Park estate

Visitors wait in line outside Paisley Park on the fifth anniversary of Prince’s death in Chanhassen, Minnesota, U.S., April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (Reuters) — Draped in shades of purple, fans of the late artist Prince huddled in a line outside his Paisley Park estate in Minnesota, waiting to enter the museum to remember the musician’s life on the fifth anniversary of his death.

“We came to pay our respects to the best, greatest, most, amazing musician ever. You know, we’ve been fans forever. We’re family. We’ve made family from all over the world through this man … It was important for us to be here,” said Barbara Rodgers, who traveled to Minnesota from Florida with her husband Ali and her friend Sara.

Prince died April 21, 2016, of an accidental fentanyl overdose at the age of 57. His former home and studio located in the Minneapolis suburb of Chanhassen is now a museum.

Fans who did not have a ticket to enter left personal written messages for the artist.

“I got to see him three times, and it wasn’t enough. I wish I got to see him three times more,” said Tamara Williams, who was visiting from Seattle.

“There’s a sense of sadness. But there’s a sense that I was part of this,” said Monty Williams, another fan. He described Prince as “just the true purest artist. And I don’t know if there will ever be another one. I miss him dearly.”

Reporting by Nicholas Pfosi and Angela Moore; Editing by Aurora Ellis

