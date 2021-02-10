Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, Iron Maiden: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces 2021 nominees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (NewsNation Now) — Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Tina Turner and Iron Maiden lead this year’s nominees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a female-heavy list of 16 acts that includes The Go-Go’s, Mary J. Blige and Dionne Warwick for the first time.

Artists are eligible for a nomination 25 years after the release of their first official recording. There are two newly-eligible acts in Jay-Z and Foo Fighters, while artists nominated for the first time include: Blige, The Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, Warwick and Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti.

Here is the full list of nominees announced Wednesday:

Mary J. Blige

Kate Bush

Devo

Foo Fighters

The Go-Go’s

Iron Maiden

JAY-Z

Chaka Khan

Carole King

Fela Kuti

LL Cool J

New York Dolls

Rage Against the Machine

Todd Rundgren

Tina Turner

Dionne Warwick

Several candidates are looking for a second spot in the hall. Turner would be inducted for a second time, having gone to the hall as part of Ike & Tina Turner in 1991. Nominee Carole King is already in the hall as a songwriter and she would go in again this time as a performer. Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is already in the hall as a member of Nirvana.

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 21: The New York Dolls Perform At The Henry Fonda Theatre on May 21, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

FILE – The female band The Go-Go’s, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock and Jane Wiedlin pose at their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Aug. 11, 2011. The band made this year’s list of nominees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The class of 2021 will be announced in May. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Iron Maiden’s vocalist, Bruce Dickinson, performs during a concert in Santiago,October 10,2013. AFP PHOTO/FRANCESCO DEGASPERI IMAGE STRICTLY RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE (Photo credit should read FRANCESCO DEGASPERI/AFP via Getty Images)

English singer-songwriter and musician Kate Bush at her family’s home in East Wickham, London, 26th September 1978. (Photo by Chris Moorhouse/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

FILE – Mary J. Blige performs at the Essence Festival on July 6, 2019, in New Orleans. Blige made this year’s list of nominees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The class of 2021 will be announced in May. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 12: Devo performs at CBGB Music & Film Festival 2014 – Times Square Concerts on October 12, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for CBGB)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Chaka Khan attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 12: Carole King surprises Broadway audience with an on-stage performance as “Beautiful” celebrates Fifth Anniversary at Stephen Sondheim Theatre on January 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for “Beautiful”)

Nigerian multi-instrumentalist, musician, composer, and pioneer of the Afrobeat music genre Fela Kuti (1938 – 1997) in an hotel room, UK, 6th January 1984. (Photo by Mike Moore/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: LL Cool J speaks onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA – APRIL 27: Jay-Z performs onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER – Day 2 on April 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Something in the Water)

FILE – In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Dave Grohl of the band Foo Fighters performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The band made this year’s list of nominees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The class of 2021 will be announced in May. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)

NEW YORK – JULY 28: Bassist Tim Commerford and lead singer Zack de la Rocha of the band Rage Against the Machine performs on stage at the “Rock The Bells” tour on Randall’s Island on July 28, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

INDIO, CA – APRIL 14: Musician Todd Rundgren performs with The Lemon Twigs onstage at the Gobi tent during Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Katie Stratton/Getty Images for Coachella)

This picture taken on May 31, 2012 shows singer Tina Turner arriving on the red carpet for the fashion show by 77-year-old designer Giorgio Armani at the 798 art complex in Beijing. Entitled ‘One Night Only in Beijing’, the show presented 12 autumn/winter collections and was billed as a celebration of ‘over a decade of Armani in China’. AFP PHOTO/Mark RALSTON (Photo by MARK RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 10: Dionne Warwick performs onstage at Le Chalet at L’Avenue at Saks on December 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Saks Fifth Avenue)

If elected, King and Turner would become the second and third female artists inducted twice, following Stevie Nicks’ 2019 election; she was also in as a member of Fleetwood Mac.

“This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates,” said John Sykes, Chairman of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, in a statement Wednesday. “These nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them.”

Meanwhile, LL Cool J is on his sixth nomination and Chaka Khan is on her third solo nomination.

The nominees are chosen by an international voting body of more than 1,000 members of the music industry. Inductees will be announced in May with the 36th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set to place in the fall.