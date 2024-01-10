Food Network star Darnell Ferguson arrested: Report

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – NOVEMBER 12: Chef Darnell Ferguson attends the Kentucky Humanitarian award during the The Eighth Annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards at Muhammad Ali Center on November 12, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Food Network star Darnell Ferguson has been arrested on multiple charges, including terroristic threatening, strangulation and burglary, according to multiple reports.

Ferguson, 36, was booked into the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections in Kentucky on Tuesday.

The incidents leading up to the celebrity chef’s arrest are currently unclear.

Ferguson hosts “Superchef Grudge Match” and has competed on at least three seasons of the “Tournament of Champions” hosted by Guy Fieri. He also has served as a guest judge on “Chopped” and “Guy’s Grocery Games.” He is reportedly due in court Jan. 17 and Jan. 18.