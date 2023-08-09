10K super fans signed up to legally change name to ‘Subway’ 

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — Thousands of Subway super fans responded to the fast-food company’s latest challenge, raising their hands to give up their name in exchange for a lifetime supply of free subs.

Nearly 10,000 people have promised to legally change their name to “Subway” if selected as the winner of the company’s name-changing contest, Subway said in a press release.

The Name Change Challenge was announced at the end of July, allowing people to enter the race during a 96-hour window between Aug. 1 and Aug. 4.

The contest winner will have to legally change their name to “Subway” in order to receive free Subway sandwiches for life. The winner will receive $750 to cover the costs of the name change legal fees, along with $50,000 in Subway gift cards, according to the rules.

Anson Frericks, the cofounder and president of Strive, said he wasn’t surprised that there are 10,000 people who would be willing to change their name, especially for a lifetime supply of food.

“I think it’s actually a great move by this company that’s trying to rebrand its image right now,” he said. “This brings new visibility to the brand and also reminds people there are thousands of Subway fans out there.”

Frericks also said it was a great way for Subway to gain some media value at an affordable cost.

A random drawing for the winner was held on Aug. 7, but the company said it will announce a winner later this month.

It’s not the only high-stakes promotion the sandwich chain has launched.

In July 2022, Subway offered free subs for life to anyone who agreed to get a 12-by-12-inch tattoo promoting the company’s “Subway Series” lineup.

James Kunz, who traveled to the Vegas event from Colorado, got the massive tat inked across his upper back. Eight other people who got 3-inch by 3-inch tattoos received free subs for a year.

NewsNation affiliate WFLA contributed to this report.