Chipotle founder to launch robot-run vegetarian chain

(NewsNation) — Chipotle founder and ex-CEO Steve Ells is working on a new chain of restaurants powered by robots with minimal human involvement and serving vegetarian options.

Called Kernel, the first restaurant is set to open in Manhattan early next year, followed by other stores in New York in the following years.

The store will focus on vegetarian food with a menu that showcases plants and legumes rather than plant-based products designed to mimic meat. Ells was inspired in part by Bill Gates’ book “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster,” and said part of the goal is to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

With prices expected to be similar to other fast-casual chains, Ells is hoping the plant-based options will have broader appeal, even among those who aren’t vegetarian or vegan.

The kitchens at Kernel will be run by robots, with programmable toasters warming buns, robotic arms lifting and moving pans and conveyor belts sending dishes through the kitchen. Only three staff members will be required at each location, and Ells said he plans to invest the savings into higher salaries for the human members of the team.

Ells stepped down as Chipotle CEO in 2020 after the burrito chain was tied to a series of outbreaks of foodborne illnesses. The company paid $25 million after facing criminal charges from the Justice Department.

Chipotle has also been testing robotic technology in its kitchens.