Inflation drives increasing food assistance demand

(NewsNation) — September is Hunger Action month, and the effort to ensure no one goes hungry comes as Americans across the country are struggling with inflation and high costs of living.

In 2022, 49 million Americans relied on food assistance programs, according to Feeding America, an organization that hopes to end hunger.

“Hunger Action Month is a time when we really double down,” said Rajesh Mirchandani with Feeding America.

Mirchandani recalled the start of the pandemic, when food pantries saw long lines as people needed assistance. The number of Americans needing aid has dropped since then, but the organization says it isn’t enough.

“There’s going to need to be some systems change to make sure people can not just survive, but thrive,” he said.

There should be no shame in going to food pantries, Mirchandani said, noting that many of those who need help are working full-time jobs.

“Food is a thing that unites us all,” Mirchandani said.