What is food insecurity and who is feeling it the most?

(NewsNation) — Some U.S. households are food insecure and cannot acquire adequate food due to a lack of money and other resources.

An estimated 17 million households reported problems finding enough food in 2022 — a sharp jump from 2021 when boosted government aid helped ease the pandemic-induced economic shutdown.

A new Department of Agriculture report, released Wednesday, paints a sobering picture of post-pandemic hardship with “statistically significant” increases in food insecurity across multiple categories.

In 2022, the typical food-secure household spent 15 percent more on food than the typical

food-insecure household of the same size and household composition, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Who is affected by food insecurity?

1 in 8 U.S. households are food insecure according to the report.

Over 22% of Black families experienced food insecurity in 2022.

More than 33% of households led by single mothers were also affected by food insecurity during the same period.

Among households with children, 17.3% are currently experiencing food insecurity, which is an increase of nearly 5 percentage points from the previous year. This is the highest rate since 2014.

Food insecurity is complex as it is often linked with poverty, unemployment, and limited access to healthy food, according to Feeding America. This adds stress to households already struggling with instability.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.