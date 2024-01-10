Fruit Stripe Gum discontinued after more than 50 years

(NewsNation) — Manufacturer Ferrara Candy is discontinuing Fruit Stripe Gum, the iconic striped gum with the zebra mascot Yipes, after more than 50 years on the market.

“We are sad to announce that Fruit Stripe Gum has been discontinued by the manufacturer. We are disappointed too,” the retro candy seller OldTimeCandy.com wrote on its website.

The news came after fans of the fruity gum began reporting on social media that it was getting harder to find in stores.

“We have made the difficult decision to sunset Fruit Stripe Gum, but consumers may still be able to find the product at select retailers nationwide,” a Ferrara Candy spokesperson said in a statement to Food & Wine magazine.

“The decision to sunset this product was not taken lightly, and we considered many factors before coming to this decision, including consumer preferences, and purchasing patterns,” the spokesperson said.

According to Ferrara, Fruit Stripe was originally created in the late 1960s. It was originally manufactured and sold by the Beech-Nut Confection Division. Fruit Stripe bounced through multiple candy companies in the years since until Farley’s & Sathers Candy Company merged with Ferrara Pan Candy to create the Ferrara Candy Company.

TMX contributed to this report.