Georgia woman accidentally tipped Subway $7K

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (NewsNation) — A Georgia woman accidentally tipped her local Subway in suburban Atlanta more than $7,000, NBC News reported.

“When I looked at my receipt, I was, like, ‘Oh, my God!'” Vera Conner told NBC. “I thought this number looks familiar — it was the last six numbers of my phone number. Who would leave a tip like that?”

Conner was charged $7,112.98 for her usual sandwich, a No. 4 Italian Sub, on Oct. 23. She expected it to cost $7.54.

Conner told NBC that the mistake must have happened when she was entering in her phone number to get Subway loyalty points, but instead, she entered a tip.

It has taken Conner a month to finally get a “temporary credit” back.

“You hear all the time that you should use your credit card instead of your debit card so that these things don’t happen,” she said. “I’m even getting mad at the bank, because I’m, like, ‘How did they not think $7,000 was suspicious at Subway?'”

Conner said she’s relieved that the situation is being resolved, but she’s no longer going to use reward apps.