Ghost kitchen helps family dish out Italian food to Las Vegans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Popping up all over the valley, ghost kitchens are a trend that give small businesses a way to keep their restaurants open, and a new one just opened.

A ghost kitchen is a kitchen that is used to cook specifically for delivery. There is no storefront, no indoor dining, and no drive-thru.

Italian chef Nickolas Rizzo was born and raised in Northern Italy, but he, his wife, and their daughter now call Las Vegas home.

His wife Katie attended The Culinary Institute of America for Baking and Pastry and received a bachelor’s degree in management. Together, Katie and Nickolas Rizzo offer private chef services and cooking classes, but that is only the beginning.

Samples of desserts at Tavola. (KLAS)

Through the Summerlin Takeout ghost kitchen, the Rizzo’s introduce their newest catering service full of authentic Italian food called Tavola.

Located on South Rainbow Boulevard, Tavola offers a made-to-order menu and a catering menu. It is now open for lunch pick-up and delivery as well as catering for events and businesses.

To place orders, visit Summerlin Takeout.