In-N-Out Burger bans protective masks for workers in five states

An In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Alhambra, California, is pictured on August 30, 2018. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — California-based fast food chain In-N-Out Burger has banned its employees in several states from wearing protective masks in the workplace, issuing new policy guidelines for workers to follow.

The company’s new guidelines take effect on Aug. 14 in five states, stating there must be an environment within the restaurants that balance the company’s “exceptional customer service and unmatched standards for health, safety and quality.”

Employees at stores in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Texas and Utah will need a valid medical exception in order to work while wearing a protective mask, The San Francisco Chronicles reported. If an employee does receive a medical exception, they must wear a company-provided N-95 mask, the guidelines said.

Only establishments in California and Oregon are exempt from the new policy due to prevailing state laws, the report said.

The goal of the new policy is to “emphasize the importance of customer service and the ability to show associates’ smiles.” The In-N-Out officials claimed the policy will also help promote clear communication between workers and customers.

Employees who fail to follow the new company policy risk appropriate disciplinary action, including termination of employment.