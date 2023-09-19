Jack in the Box has new menu items for spooky season

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Fast food chain Jack in the Box is unveiling new menu items just in time for the spookiest season of the year.

Jack in the Box is dishing out a few new menu items, including the return of the famous Monster Taco and the brand-new Angry Monster Taco. “Jack Box is famously known as the King of Late Nights, so naturally Halloween is his favorite holiday,” a release states.

The new menu items will be available to order from September 25 to November 19.

Here is a complete list of new menu items being offered this fall:

  • Monster Tacos
    • Two monster-sized tacos filled with melty American cheese, shredded lettuce and taco sauce.
    • Pricing: $3 for two
  • Angry Monster Tacos
    • Two spicy monster-sized tacos with the same melty American cheese, shredded lettuce and taco sauce, inside a red shell.
    • Pricing: $3 for two
  • Classic or Spicy Chicken Sauced & Loaded Sando
    • Two 100% all white meat crispy chicken strips, French fries, white cheese sauce, bacon crumbles, ranch & Jack’s Good Good Sauce on a Brioche bun.
    • Want an extra spicy kick? This loaded chicken sando can come with jalapeños too.
    • Pricing: $8.49
  • Basic Witch Shake
    • Jack’s Pumpkin Spice Oreo Cookie Shake made with Oreo Cookie pieces, along with a whipped topping and a cherry.
    • Pricing: $4.89 regular and $5.79 large
  • Pumpkin Croissant Bites
    • Bite-sized, buttery, flaky croissants stuffed with a warm, sweet pumpkin filling.
    • Order them in a pack of three or six pieces.
    • Pricing: 3pc for $2.50, 6pc for $5
  • 2fer Croissants
    • Warm buttery croissants with melty American cheese, grilled sausage, and a freshly cracked egg. Also available with grilled ham and hickory smoked bacon.
    • Pricing: $6 for two
