Jack in the Box has new menu items for spooky season

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Fast food chain Jack in the Box is unveiling new menu items just in time for the spookiest season of the year.

Jack in the Box is dishing out a few new menu items, including the return of the famous Monster Taco and the brand-new Angry Monster Taco. “Jack Box is famously known as the King of Late Nights, so naturally Halloween is his favorite holiday,” a release states.

The new menu items will be available to order from September 25 to November 19.

Here is a complete list of new menu items being offered this fall:

Monster Tacos Two monster-sized tacos filled with melty American cheese, shredded lettuce and taco sauce. Pricing: $3 for two



Angry Monster Tacos Two spicy monster-sized tacos with the same melty American cheese, shredded lettuce and taco sauce, inside a red shell. Pricing: $3 for two



Classic or Spicy Chicken Sauced & Loaded Sando Two 100% all white meat crispy chicken strips, French fries, white cheese sauce, bacon crumbles, ranch & Jack’s Good Good Sauce on a Brioche bun. Want an extra spicy kick? This loaded chicken sando can come with jalapeños too. Pricing: $8.49



Basic Witch Shake Jack’s Pumpkin Spice Oreo Cookie Shake made with Oreo Cookie pieces, along with a whipped topping and a cherry. Pricing: $4.89 regular and $5.79 large



Pumpkin Croissant Bites Bite-sized, buttery, flaky croissants stuffed with a warm, sweet pumpkin filling. Order them in a pack of three or six pieces. Pricing: 3pc for $2.50, 6pc for $5

