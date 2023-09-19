Jack in the Box has new menu items for spooky season

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Fast food chain Jack in the Box is unveiling new menu items just in time for the spookiest season of the year.
Jack in the Box is dishing out a few new menu items, including the return of the famous Monster Taco and the brand-new Angry Monster Taco. “Jack Box is famously known as the King of Late Nights, so naturally Halloween is his favorite holiday,” a release states.
The new menu items will be available to order from September 25 to November 19.
Here is a complete list of new menu items being offered this fall:
- Monster Tacos
- Two monster-sized tacos filled with melty American cheese, shredded lettuce and taco sauce.
- Pricing: $3 for two
- Angry Monster Tacos
- Two spicy monster-sized tacos with the same melty American cheese, shredded lettuce and taco sauce, inside a red shell.
- Pricing: $3 for two
- Classic or Spicy Chicken Sauced & Loaded Sando
- Two 100% all white meat crispy chicken strips, French fries, white cheese sauce, bacon crumbles, ranch & Jack’s Good Good Sauce on a Brioche bun.
- Want an extra spicy kick? This loaded chicken sando can come with jalapeños too.
- Pricing: $8.49
- Basic Witch Shake
- Jack’s Pumpkin Spice Oreo Cookie Shake made with Oreo Cookie pieces, along with a whipped topping and a cherry.
- Pricing: $4.89 regular and $5.79 large
- Pumpkin Croissant Bites
- Bite-sized, buttery, flaky croissants stuffed with a warm, sweet pumpkin filling.
- Order them in a pack of three or six pieces.
- Pricing: 3pc for $2.50, 6pc for $5
- 2fer Croissants
- Warm buttery croissants with melty American cheese, grilled sausage, and a freshly cracked egg. Also available with grilled ham and hickory smoked bacon.
- Pricing: $6 for two