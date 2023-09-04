Easy Labor Day recipes the whole family can enjoy

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — Are you looking to make some last-minute treats to bring to the Labor Day cookout? Chef Bianca Vallone, owner of B’s Sweet Bites, shares some easy homemade recipes you and your family can create.

Hamburger Cupcakes

Vanilla cupcake

Brownie

Red, green, yellow and white buttercream frosting

White sprinkles

Grab a vanilla cupcake and cut it in half. Then, cut out a round brownie and place it on the bottom half of the split cupcake. Decorate the brownie with red, green, yellow and white buttercream frosting to mimic a hamburger’s toppings. Once decorating is done, place the second half of the cupcake on top and add white sprinkles to look like sesame seeds.

Sweet & Salty Mini Hot Dogs

1 tube crescent rolls

1 package mini hot dogs

13×9 baking pan

Honey

Brown sugar

Butter

Salt

Walnuts (or Pecans)

Using one tube of crescent rolls, cut each triangle into thirds. Then, wrap each individual mini hot dog with the crescent roll dough. In a 13 inch by 9 inch baking pan, mix honey, brown sugar, butter, salt and walnuts. Place the crescent-rolled hot dogs on top of the mixture. Bake and serve.

Fruit-Filled Cobbler Bites

Store-bought or homemade oatmeal cookie dough

Fresh fruit filling

Greased cookie sheet

Optional: Cinnamon ice cream

If using the oatmeal cookie dough, pick out the raisins and scoop the dough onto a greased cookie sheet. Top with either fresh fruit filling or jam (peach, apple, cherry, blueberry, etc.). Bake and serve. As a bonus, you can make these into a cookie sandwich by adding cinnamon ice cream in between two bites.

Fruity Tutti Mocktail

Ice cubes

Fresh fruit (watermelon, pineapple, etc)

Plain tonic water

Splash of Lemon Juice

Add ice and your favorite fresh fruit to a pitcher. Then, add tonic water and a splash of lemon juice. Mix together and serve.

Blueberry Ginger Fizz

Fresh blueberries

Grated ginger

Sugar

Water

Ice

Orange juice

Club Soda

Orange slices

Boil fresh blueberries, grated ginger, sugar and water. Once it’s nice and concentrated, puree the mix and run it through a sieve. Add ice, puree, orange juice and a splash of soda water into a glass. Mix and serve with an orange slice.