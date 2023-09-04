Easy Labor Day recipes the whole family can enjoy

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — Are you looking to make some last-minute treats to bring to the Labor Day cookout? Chef Bianca Vallone, owner of B’s Sweet Bites, shares some easy homemade recipes you and your family can create.
Hamburger Cupcakes
- Vanilla cupcake
- Brownie
- Red, green, yellow and white buttercream frosting
- White sprinkles
Grab a vanilla cupcake and cut it in half. Then, cut out a round brownie and place it on the bottom half of the split cupcake. Decorate the brownie with red, green, yellow and white buttercream frosting to mimic a hamburger’s toppings. Once decorating is done, place the second half of the cupcake on top and add white sprinkles to look like sesame seeds.
Sweet & Salty Mini Hot Dogs
- 1 tube crescent rolls
- 1 package mini hot dogs
- 13×9 baking pan
- Honey
- Brown sugar
- Butter
- Salt
- Walnuts (or Pecans)
Using one tube of crescent rolls, cut each triangle into thirds. Then, wrap each individual mini hot dog with the crescent roll dough. In a 13 inch by 9 inch baking pan, mix honey, brown sugar, butter, salt and walnuts. Place the crescent-rolled hot dogs on top of the mixture. Bake and serve.
Fruit-Filled Cobbler Bites
- Store-bought or homemade oatmeal cookie dough
- Fresh fruit filling
- Greased cookie sheet
- Optional: Cinnamon ice cream
If using the oatmeal cookie dough, pick out the raisins and scoop the dough onto a greased cookie sheet. Top with either fresh fruit filling or jam (peach, apple, cherry, blueberry, etc.). Bake and serve. As a bonus, you can make these into a cookie sandwich by adding cinnamon ice cream in between two bites.
Fruity Tutti Mocktail
- Ice cubes
- Fresh fruit (watermelon, pineapple, etc)
- Plain tonic water
- Splash of Lemon Juice
Add ice and your favorite fresh fruit to a pitcher. Then, add tonic water and a splash of lemon juice. Mix together and serve.
Blueberry Ginger Fizz
- Fresh blueberries
- Grated ginger
- Sugar
- Water
- Ice
- Orange juice
- Club Soda
- Orange slices
Boil fresh blueberries, grated ginger, sugar and water. Once it’s nice and concentrated, puree the mix and run it through a sieve. Add ice, puree, orange juice and a splash of soda water into a glass. Mix and serve with an orange slice.