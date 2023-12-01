McDonald’s bringing back adult happy meals with a special toy

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — McDonald’s is releasing a new limited-edition happy meal for adults, complete with a very special toy. It’s a modern take on the beloved McNugget buddy toys of the ’80s and ’90s. You can choose from a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac box.

Step Into Frost Way with The Kerwin Frost Box at McDonald’s

It also comes with fries, a soft drink and, of course, the toy. There are six different buddies that come with mix-and-match outfits. The meals will be available at participating McDonald’s starting December 11.

A special McNugget Buddy collectible makes its return after 25 years, designed in partnership with Kerwin Frost.

Hailing from Harlem, New York, Kerwin Frost found creative inspiration in his childhood McNugget Buddy collection. McDonald’s decided to reintroduce the Buddies. Here are descriptions of each one.

Kerwin Frost – The Mayor of Frost Way, champions the Buddies to be themselves, adding art to his collection and fixing things around the neighborhood. Don Bernice – The Wise Stylist, a skilled fashion designer offering outfits and friendly advice as the neighborhood’s “don.” Uptown Moe – The Neighborhood Hero, known and loved for his no-nonsense, street-smart personality, giving impromptu motivational speeches. Waffutu – The Curious Optimist, spreading positivity with a magical touch, raised by the neighborhood in Frost Way. BRRRICK – The Cool Guy, an adventurous Buddy speaking in puns, enjoying new experiences and techno music, always staying cool under pressure. Darla – The Dreamer, a confident singer pursuing stardom as the lead of “The Frostettos,” also excelling as the employee of the month at the local McDonald’s.

The McNugget Buddies were first introduced in 1988. Now, they’re back, adding a touch of nostalgia and fun to McDonald’s offerings.