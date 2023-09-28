Museum of Ice Cream serves up Halloween-themed novelties

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — One way to chill out after a good spook is to visit the Museum of Ice Cream in Manhattan.

It’s serving up some Halloween-themed novelties as part of what’s rumored to be an I-Scream exhibit revival.

The offerings include the “dark cone,” which is ice cream served with creepy toppings like fake dirt, eyeballs and bats. Patrons can also get an edible coffin filled with sweet treats, a stone gray cotton candy with an earthworm garnish and the Black Widow bubbling cocktail cauldron filled with tequila, triple sec and blackberry puree.

Admission includes unlimited treats that you can order while you stroll through the exhibits. Visitors can also slide three stories down into a sprinkle swimming pool.

The museum is located at 558 Broadway in SoHo.