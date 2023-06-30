Netflix pop-up restaurant opens in Los Angeles

(NewsNation) — Netflix’s first pop-up restaurant opens in Los Angeles is officially open.

Netflix Bites, located at 115 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles opened on June 30.

The restaurant will showcase chefs featured on Netflix series like Curtis Stone from “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.” Additional chefs featured include Dominique Crenn, Ming Tsai, Andrew Zimmern, Rodney Scott, Ann Kim Jacques Torres, Nadiya Hussain, Frankie Solarik, Julie Reiner, LP O’Brien and Kate Gerwin.

“Netflix is already a destination for beloved food programming, from documentaries to competition shows,” said Josh Simon, vice president of consumer products. “From episode to entrée, with NETFLIX BITES we are creating an in-person experience where fans can immerse themselves in their favorite food shows. We are excited to collaborate with these incredible chefs who will bring this vision to life and showcase an array of their delicious menus.”

The pop-up is open Monday through Sunday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. There’s also a 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. brunch option on Saturday and Sunday.

Walk ups are available on a first come, first serve basis, but reservations are highly encouraged.