New York proposes bill to ban five cancer-causing food additives

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — The New York State Assembly is considering a bill that would ban five food additives linked to cancer and mood disorders in children, amid the looming Halloween holiday.

Known for its “Skittles ban” moniker, the bill aims to ban brominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate, propylparaben, red dye No. 3 and titanium dioxide, which can be found in numerous candies including Skittles, Starburst and Swedish Fish.

NY A06424 argues: “This legislation protects New Yorkers from five of the most pervasive and harmful food additives … The recognition by the federal Food and Drug Administration of any of these substances as safe may not be alleged as a defense.”

If passed, the bill would give manufacturers five years to alter their recipes or face fines.

Additionally, New York would become the second state in the country to issue a ban. California became the first state to pass a bill eliminating the use of the four additives.

California Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel sponsored the bill, claiming a lack of federal oversight while noting that all of Europe moved to ban the same chemicals last year.

“I love Skittles, I love Wild Berry Skittles; I eat them all the time, it’s a wonderful candy. We’re not trying to ban it, we’re not going to ban it — the idea here is to get them to do what they’ve done in Europe,” Gabriel explained.

In a statement to The Washington Post, the National Confectioners’ Association, which represents the candy industry, said “California was once again making decisions based on soundbites rather than science.”

NY A06424 will be considered by several committees when the state legislature reconvenes in January 2024.