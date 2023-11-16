Nutritionists caution against processed foods; healthy diet still possible

(NewsNation) — A significant part of Americans’ diets consists of processed foods, often unnoticed. Even foods perceived as healthy undergo processing for ease, affordability and convenience.

However, health workers caution excessive consumption of processed foods may pose health problems.

“The longer the ingredients when you see things with added sugar or things you can’t pronounce, the more of those, the higher process is going on,” explained nutritionist Carrie Lupoli.

These include items with sugar, salt and saturated fats, including bacon, hot dogs, lunch meat, ice cream, cereal, soda and certain yogurts.

“They’re associated with a higher risk of obesity, higher risk of depression, heart disease, stroke and premature death in general,” said Dr. Michael Greger. “Surprisingly, more than half of the calories in the U.S. on average are from these ultra-processed foods, meaning more than half of our diet is junk.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently revealed that it is possible to have a healthy diet with more than 90% of calories from ultra-processed foods, and not all processed foods are equal; for example, processed oatmeal retains whole grains.

“As much as we should lean into whole foods, healthy proteins and fats, and yes, healthy vegetables and fruits — we want all that; we can always do that. So if the next best thing is something that’s packaged and processed but it’s higher in protein — if protein is the first ingredient on there, you’re going to do better,” said Jorge Cruise, author of “The Hunger Eraser.”

While nutritionists advocate for healthier options, they acknowledge the cost factor.

“Especially when it comes to food dollars and especially when it comes to how stretched thin people feel if this is something you have to do to get food on the table for your family, by all means,” said Allison Arnett, nutrition lecturer and clinical program coordinator at the University of New Haven.

Nutritionists assert there are several affordable alternatives to replace favorite junk foods, but it may require some research.