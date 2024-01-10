Drive the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile: Kraft Heinz is hiring

FILE – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile sits outside the the Oscar Meyer headquarters, Oct. 27, 2014, in Madison, Wis. On Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, four months after announcing that the hot dog-shaped Wienermobile was changing its name to the Frankmobile, Oscar Meyer said that the one-of-a-kind wiener on wheels is reverting to the original. (M.P. King/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

(NewsNation) — Dream job alert!

Oscar Mayer is looking for twelve people to take the wheel of the iconic Wienermobile for an entire year.

The chosen dozen will travel from coast-to-coast driving the 27-foot long hot dog on wheels and serve as brand ambassadors. The one-of-a-kind full-time role includes $35,600 base salary and all hotel expenses are covered.

“Our Hotdoggers are expected to embody the Kraft Heinz values as cultural champions and leaders in the organization,” the job listing reads.

The 12-month job starts, and ends, the first week of June.