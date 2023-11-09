Panda Express partners with ‘Hot Ones’ for exclusive spicy dish

Panda Express has partnered with the beloved Hot Ones brand on new dish in stores through Jan. 2, 2023. (Panda Express)

Panda Express has teamed up with the minds behind the popular YouTube interview show “Hot Ones” on a spicy entree that features the show’s most formidable challenge: the Last Dab.

Beginning Wednesday at select markets across the country, Panda Express will be offering a flaming hot spin on the much loved Southern classic, bourbon chicken.

Blazing Bourbon Chicken can be found at 50 Panda Express locations across the country.

Panda Express has partnered with the beloved Hot Ones brand on new dish in stores through Jan. 2, 2023. (Panda Express)

“The dish contains crispy boneless chicken bites and fresh veggies all wok-tossed in a spicy and sweet bourbon sauce alongside the signature Hot Ones™ Last Dab Apollo hot sauce, and is topped with sesame seeds,” the Chinese fast food company said in a news release.

If you’re unfamiliar with the show, the “Hot Ones” premise is simple. Host Sean Evans leads a celebrity guest down a gauntlet of increasingly spicy chicken wings while asking questions they are unlikely to be asked by any other interviewer.

As Evans puts it before each episode, it’s the show with “hot questions and even hotter wings.”

The popularity of the program has led to its own line of signature sauces, including the Last Dab, which is the final blazing hot sauce each interviewer faces.

If you’ve ever wanted to see if you have what it takes to keep up with your favorite celebrities, now’s your chance.

Panda Express chefs say consumers have been clamoring for more “complex, innovative and adventurous flavors,” which led to the partnership with Hot Ones.

“Our spiciest menu offering yet, Blazing Bourbon Chicken is our unique take on bourbon chicken— crispy and comforting with flavorful heat that will keep Panda guests coming back for another bite,” said Adrian Lok, Senior Culinary Innovation Manager at Panda Express .

Panda Express fans can find Blazing Bourbon Chicken now through Jan. 2, 2024 at select restaurants.

To find the Panda Express nearest you, click here.