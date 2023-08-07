These are Yelp’s 15 favorite mom-and-pop restaurants in the U.S.

(NEXSTAR) — Want to support local businesses across the U.S.? It’s not always easy to find mom-and-pop restaurants in an online search — and it’s not easy to figure out which ones are any good. Recently, Entrepreneur and Yelp partnered to find the top 15 mom-and-pop restaurants in the U.S. from among hundreds.

To formulate the list, Yelp ranked independently owned and operated businesses with no more than 4 locations based on volume and ratings of reviews. Businesses needed to be marked as “open” on Yelp as of May 15 and have a passing health score as of that same date, Yelp explains.

Topping the list is ITs Izakaya, a Japanese tapas restaurant located in Las Vegas. Among the restaurant’s most popular dishes are its takoyaki and yellowtail carpaccio.

Here’s all 15 of Yelp’s top Mom and Pop Restaurants:

In addition to the above list of restaurants, Yelp and Entrepreneur identified independently owned businesses in nine other categories, including home services (like locksmiths and pest control) and hotels/bed and breakfasts.

Yelp says it wanted to make sure the listing was “geographically diverse,” so only one business per state was eligible to be ranked in a category. Yelp says Arizona and California ranked best overall — both states had a ranking across all 10 categories.